Senior Send-Off: Abby Hauser
By Bethany Miller | April 6, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 10:45 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Beginning on Monday night during the 10:00 news, 14 Sports will honor a Tri-State high school senior student-athlete with the segment ’14 Sports Senior Send-Off'.

It’s a chance to spotlight a senior in the Tri-State community after the coronavirus pandemic cut their high school athletic careers short.

Forest Park’s Abby Hauser is the first senior to be nominated.

To nominate a Tri-State senior, email bethany.miller@gray.tv

Include the senior’s name, school, sports participated in, accolades earned and pictures/videos.

