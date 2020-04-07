9 residents at Signature Healthcare of Newburgh tests positive for COVID-19

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Signature Healthcare of Newburgh tells us that nine residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Warrick County Health Department says they are working along with Deaconess to get this situation taken care of.
Officials at Signature Healthcare tell us seven of the residents are remaining at the facility in its new COVID-19 only unit.
Due to the situation, the facility will now have a dedicated staff for COVID-19, and they will have personal protective equipment per the CDC guidelines.
Officials tell us the facility has requested full resident and staff COVID-19 testing from the local and state health departments, so these numbers could still rise.
Signature Healthcare says they have an infection control specialist nurse and physician on staff and on-call who will be assisting in monitoring the specialized unit.
