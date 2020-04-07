Owensboro’s Friday After 5 concert series delays start

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s Friday After 5 concert series is canceling its first two events of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, officials are hoping they can put on the other 14 weeks of the series.
“Our board has met several times by way of Zoom over the last several days," said Kirk Kirkpatrick, a Friday After 5 board member.
The event board came to the decision Monday that they would be canceling the first two Friday After 5 events.
“Of course, our entire goal is to have the festival the entire 16 weeks if possible, but it wasn’t practical nor was it prudent, and that’s what we’re going to do," Kirkpatrick said. “We have the health of our guests and entertainers as our first priority."
Gerry Jones attends the series every year. She says the news did not come as a surprise.
“I’m not surprised they closed it," Jones said. “Not knowing what’s going to happen. Hopefully, it will open sooner than they think.”
Jones says she's not sure how following the governor's guidelines at an event so large would be possible.
“It’d be very hard to keep six feet apart," Jones said. “It would be impossible, so there’s no way, and you can’t plan ahead going, ‘Oh, it’ll be all fine by then.’”
David Browning travels from Ohio every year for the concert series. He’s hoping the series will be up and running sooner than later.
“I know it’s large crowds, but I know it’s taken a lot like, you know, the BBQ festival being closed," Browning said. “I think they should go ahead and open it after the first week.”
For now, Friday After 5 is set to kick off June 5.
“We may end up shortening it further depending on how the virus continues to interact here in the Tri-State," Kirkpatrick said.
When the concerts officially begin, visitors expect a bigger turnout than usual.
We’ll keep you informed of the latest updates.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.