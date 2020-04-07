Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
11 virus deaths at one central Indiana nursing home
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state health commissioner says 11 residents of a central Indiana nursing home have died from COVID-19. Dr. Kristina Box said Monday that in addition to the 11 dead at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson, three workers there have been hospitalized, including two in critical condition,. She says the state is helping to transfer residents there without COVID-19 symptoms to another skilled nursing home. State health officials say 12 more COVID-19 deaths have driven Indiana’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 139, while the total number of cases approaches 5,000.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA-HISTORY
Historical Society collecting items to tell story of virus
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Historical Society isn’t waiting for the corornavirus crisis to make it into the history books to prepare to tell the story. The historical society that’s been documenting the state’s past since 1830 is for the first time collecting documents at the exact time a historic event is unfolding. Items the museum is looking for include photographs, paintings, drawings, writings and whatever else might help tell the story of how the global pandemic played out in Indiana. SO far the museum has collected more than 260 items from people all over the state.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-RILEY FOUNDATION
Riley Foundation starts emergency fund during virus pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Riley Children’s Foundation is seeking donations toward a new fund that will provide emergency assistance to the families of hospitalized children facing additional financial struggles during the coronavirus pandemic. The Riley Relief Fund will also provide support for the Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis during the ongoing public heath emergency. Foundation President Elizabeth Elkas says the virus outbreak is pushing many families further into crisis while they are caring for children with complex medical needs. Donations can be made at the foundation’s website.
PREGNANT INMATE-DENIED RELEASE
Judge keeps pregnant inmate in jail to protect unborn child
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana judge declined to release a pregnant inmate from jail after her mother pleaded to keep her locked up, saying her daughter's history of substance abuse threatens the life of her unborn child. Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer denied release on Wednesday for 29-year-old Alysha Ramos after her mother warned that releasing her would put her pregnancy at risk. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Clymer ordered Ramos to remain jailed for a probation violation for allegedly testing positive for methamphetamine use after her defense attorney argued that Ramos has tested fine with other repeated drug tests.
INDIANA FILM FESTIVAL
New short films shot in Indiana available to stream online
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A statewide group dedicated to promoting the public humanities is set to begin streaming short films that explore how Hoosiers experience urban, suburban and rural divides. Every Tuesday in April at 7 p.m., Indiana Humanities will host Facebook Live watch parties for four short films. The first is “Sundown to Sunrise,” featuring Valparaiso and tracing one man’s journey from sundown to sunrise as he and his family integrate an all-white Indiana town in 1968. The other films feature Hagerstown, Lebanon and Bloomington. The digital film festival will be held on Indiana Humanities’ Facebook page. More information is available at IndianaHumanities.org/Films.
ARTS NONPROFIT FOLDS
Indianapolis contemporary arts nonprofit folds amid pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis nonprofit dedicated to boosting contemporary arts has folded after nearly two decades, citing the coronavirus pandemic as the final straw for the group. Indianapolis Contemporary announced Thursday that it was calling it quits after an internal review “determined it was not economically feasible to continue operations.” The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the nonprofit had weathered numerous challenges since its founding in 2001. But Board President Casey Cronin says the COVID-19 pandemic was the final straw because it was “certain to exacerbate economic hardships and reduce exhibition opportunities.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FACE SHIELD PRODUCTION
Indiana workshop aims to make 2,000 virus face shields a day
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana community workshop is ramping up production of face shields for medical workers, hoping to produce 2,000 each day amid the coronavirus pandemic. Maker13 and the Jeffersonville workshop’s owner, John Riley, are using its 3D printing equipment to make face shields for local hospitals, with help from community partners. The face shields can extend the lifespan of face masks crucial for protecting medical workers from the virus as they treat COVID-19 patients. The News and Tribune reports that Maker13 had been shuttered in March due to the pandemic, but Riley reactivated its equipment for the face shield effort.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FARMERS
Direct-to-market farmers struggling amid pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some Indiana farmers who raise livestock and produce are looking for ways to sell their goods as social distancing guidelines have forced businesses to temporarily close amid coronavirus outbreak.John Piotti is president of the American Farmland Trust, a national group that works to protect and preserve farms. The Indianapolis Star reports that Piotti said direct-to-market farmers are suffering the most right now. These farmers sell to restaurants, schools and farmers markets, among other places.