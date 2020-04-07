IN has 34 new COVID-19 deaths, including first in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of health has released Tuesday numbers for COVID-19.
The map shows 5,507 total positive confirmed cases and 173 deaths.
Those numbers are up from 4,944 cases and 139 deaths reported Monday.
Locally, Vanderburgh County reports their first death, plus one additional case.
There are two new cases in Warrick County.
Here are the numbers in our area of Indiana.
41 - Vanderburgh Co.
23 - Warrick Co.
7 - Dubois Co.
5 - Posey Co.
4 - Gibson Co.
1 - Spencer Co.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 p.m Central. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will join him during the briefing.
You can watch it live here:
