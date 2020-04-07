IN has 34 new COVID-19 deaths, including first in Vanderburgh Co.

IN COVID-19 (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman | April 7, 2020 at 9:01 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 9:01 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of health has released Tuesday numbers for COVID-19.

The map shows 5,507 total positive confirmed cases and 173 deaths.

Those numbers are up from 4,944 cases and 139 deaths reported Monday.

[Indiana Coronavirus Website]

Locally, Vanderburgh County reports their first death, plus one additional case.

There are two new cases in Warrick County.

Here are the numbers in our area of Indiana.

41 - Vanderburgh Co.

23 - Warrick Co.

7 - Dubois Co.

5 - Posey Co.

4 - Gibson Co.

1 - Spencer Co.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 p.m Central. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will join him during the briefing.

You can watch it live here:

