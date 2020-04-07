Financial aid coming to laid-off workers in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Local financial aid is coming for laid-off workers and ailing nonprofits in Henderson.
The Henderson Employee Relief Fund was initiated by the Henderson Men’s Bourbon Society. The Fund’s ambition is to be quick in assisting the recently unemployed.
Applications for individuals are available at the drive-through windows at the Henderson Municipal Center and the Field & Main Bank location at 1720 East Second Street.
Applications may also be downloaded from the websites of the City of Henderson and the Henderson Chamber of Commerce.
“We felt like we needed to get the monies in the hands of individuals who have been laid off or terminated in Henderson County to assist them during this period to which time they get some additional money," Joel Hopper said. "We’re trying to fill a gap if we need to pay their rent or their mortgage, to fill a gap if we need to pay their utility bills.”
Individuals and organizations are invited to join by making donations to the Community Foundation of Henderson at 1300 Commonwealth Drive in Henderson, designating HERF on the memo line. More Information is available at CFHenderson.org.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.