A few storms overnight, on alert for severe storms again Wednesday night.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures rallied into the mid to upper 70s across the Tri-State on Tuesday. A weakening weather system may kick up a few thunderstorms Tuesday evening through the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. Some of these storms may produce heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. Wednesday’s highs will race to near 80, aided by southwesterly winds. A strong cold front will collide with the warmer air on Wednesday night and may spawn some severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. Sharply colder air will pour into the region to finish out the week. Highs will drop into the mid 50s for Thursday and Friday and lows will sink into the middle 30s. More rain likely on Easter Sunday with highs near 55.