EVSC announces additional sites for grab & go meals program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC has also announced additional sites for its grab-and-go meals program.
The meals serve as a way for local students to continue to have a guaranteed source of food, even if they aren’t in the classroom each day.
During these pickup times, parents and children who attend are encouraged to continue social distancing practices, although EVSC officials tell us they are now utilizing drive-thru pick up service to keep everyone safe.
Here are the new pickup times and locations.
- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Grandin Pointe from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Howell Baptist Family Life Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
