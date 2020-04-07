Dubois Co. urges businesses to follow new COVID-19 guidelines

DUBOIS Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Health department officials are urging grocery stores and essential retail businesses to make some operational changes due to COVID-19.
The health department is asking businesses to follow new guidelines to prevent crowding in their stores.
Dubois County Health Department officials say no more than 10 percent of the stated fire capacity should be entering the building. They say there should be six-foot spacing lines in high traffic areas.
The health department is asking that these stores have designated employees to monitor social distancing and cleaning protocol.
At Holiday Foods in Jasper, customers are taking it upon themselves to stay as healthy as possible.
The health department is also asking stores to dedicate a certain shopping time for high-risk populations.
