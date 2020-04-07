Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer as temperatures ascend to 80-degrees this afternoon which is 15-degrees above normal. Most of area is under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. A few severe thunderstorms possible. The primary storm threat is damaging winds.
Mostly sunny and warm Wednesday as high temps remain well above normal near 80-degrees. A cold front will plow into the warm air Wednesday night sparking showers and thunderstorms. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds the top storm threat.
In the wake of the cold front, breezy and cooler Thursday with high temperatures only in the upper 50’s under mostly sunny skies.
