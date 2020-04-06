IL Gov. announces over 1,000 new confirmed cases, 33 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - During his Monday update, Gov. Pritzker and his team announced 1,006 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 33 additional deaths.
That state is now reporting 12,262 confirmed positive cases and a total of 307 coronavirus related deaths.
As of now, there is only one known confirmed case in our Illinois counties and that’s in Wabash County.
You can watch Gov. Pritzker’s full Monday press conference in the post below.
During his Sunday press conference, Pritzker announced the state is expanding the eligibility for those who qualify for Illinois’s Child Care Assistance Program.
