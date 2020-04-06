14 additional COVID-19 cases in our area of KY

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Dept. says there are three new COVID-19 cases in Henderson County, and one new case in McLean County.
Officials in Hopkins County say they have 62 confirmed positive COVID-19 tests and four deaths.
That’s up ten from the weekend.
Saturday, they reported 52 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky.
58 cases, 1 death – Daviess Co.
62 cases, 4 deaths - Hopkins Co.
17 - Muhlenberg Co.
19 - Henderson Co.
5 - Ohio Co.
4 cases, 1 death - McLean Co.
4 - Union Co.
3 - Webster Co.
2 - Hancock Co.
