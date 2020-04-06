14 additional COVID-19 cases in our area of KY

By Jill Lyman | April 6, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 11:15 AM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Dept. says there are three new COVID-19 cases in Henderson County, and one new case in McLean County.

Officials in Hopkins County say they have 62 confirmed positive COVID-19 tests and four deaths.

That’s up ten from the weekend.

Saturday, they reported 52 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky.

58 cases, 1 death – Daviess Co.

62 cases, 4 deaths - Hopkins Co.

17 - Muhlenberg Co.

19 - Henderson Co.

5 - Ohio Co.

4 cases, 1 death - McLean Co.

4 - Union Co.

3 - Webster Co.

2 - Hancock Co.

