Vanderburgh Ag Days switch to video thanks to coronavirus

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 4-H leaders in Vanderburgh County are adjusting to the times with a more “virtual” Ag Days this year.
Normally, fourth graders from all over Vanderburgh County take a field trip to learn about local agriculture.
They are able to see a variety of farm animals, plus touch, taste, smell, and hear all about them on the field trip.
Since they can’t do Ag Days, some of the 4-Hers and their families are providing videos from their homes/farms to teach the public about their species of animal.
Check this story back for more videos as the week moves forward.
So far we’re learning about chickens and dairy.
