Vanderburgh Ag Days switch to video thanks to coronavirus

Vanderburgh Ag Days switch to video thanks to coronavirus
By Jill Lyman | April 6, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 12:07 PM

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 4-H leaders in Vanderburgh County are adjusting to the times with a more “virtual” Ag Days this year.

Normally, fourth graders from all over Vanderburgh County take a field trip to learn about local agriculture.

They are able to see a variety of farm animals, plus touch, taste, smell, and hear all about them on the field trip.

Since they can’t do Ag Days, some of the 4-Hers and their families are providing videos from their homes/farms to teach the public about their species of animal.

Check this story back for more videos as the week moves forward.

So far we’re learning about chickens and dairy.

Poultry - Vanderburgh Ag Days
Dairy - Vanderburgh Ag Days

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.