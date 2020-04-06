Tri-State troops return home after months in the Middle East

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several soldiers from the Tri-State have returned home, reuniting with their families Monday. They were with the 38th infantry division out of Indianapolis.
The plane touched down at Evansville Regional airport just after 2 p.m.
For many months, those soldiers have been in the Middle East. Now they’re here at home, spending time with their families.
There were lots of smiles on their face, and excitement was building as they waited for them to walk through the doors.
“I’ve held on to this for a long time," Martha Schmitt said. "He was deployed to Iraq in 2008. He was a gunner on a humvee. He did security convoy there. So, we were really excited to get him home then, so I saved this sign because I just had a feeling it would probably happen again, but the first time there were no children.”
“It’s been really difficult, but we’ve gotten through it, we’re here and he actually just texted me and said they have landed,” Haley Dile said.
Just like so many others across the country, this group has also been impacted by COVID-19 precautions. One soldier tells me they’ve been in quarantine. But the airport wasn’t the only place for surprises. More on that at 10 p.m.
