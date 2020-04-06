Salvation Army short on volunteers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army is asking for the pubic’s help as they provide relief for those in need during this tough time.
Major Mark Turner tells us that many of their regular volunteers are older and fall into the age category of the most vulnerable to COVID-19.
Many of those folks are unable to come out and volunteer, so they are asking for the community to step in and help prepare meals and food baskets for those who count on the Salvation Army.
“You hear people tell stories about World War I, World War II, we did our part," said volunteer J.D Walters. "Well, everybody has the same thing to do right now, so, the question everybody has to ask themselves, ‘Do you want to be one of those people that has to lie to your grandkids about what you did during this effort?’ This defining moment of our generation. I don’t want to be one of those people.”
