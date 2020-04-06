Resident at Henderson nursing facility tests positive for COVID-19

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A resident at Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation has tested positive for COVID-19. This is confirmed by a regulatory lawyer for the facility.
The attorney tells us the person is in isolation and doing fine.
The lawyer says that when the patient first started showing symptoms, a plastic barrier was used to portion off the facility to contain the exposure.
According to the facility’s lawyer, Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation is complying with all of Governor Beshear’s and the CDC’s recommendations and has been ever since they were recommended.
We’re told families have been notified.
They’ve also informed the Kentucky Health Department and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
The attorney also tells us that employees are wearing masks.
