Owensboro students organize car parade dedicated to principal who tested positive for COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A group of students at a local middle school rallied to show support for their principal who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Burns Middle School officials, principal Dane Ferguson tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
In response to the news, students at Burns Middle School organized a car parade dedicated to Ferguson on Sunday afternoon. Several people lined up in their cars and drove around the block of Ferguson’s neighborhood with signs that said “Get Well” on them.
School officials say Ferguson is currently resting at home and continuing to improve.
