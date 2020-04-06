Owensboro Family YMCA open to provide childcare for essential workers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Family YMCA is now open to provide childcare for essential workers.
Governor Andy Beshear’s office asked the Owensboro YMCA to address the need for childcare in the community.
The YMCA’s childcare center is now back open but only to those working essential jobs.
YMCA CEO John Alexander says any kind of emergency personnel, hospital workers, grocery store employees and postal workers are eligible to register their child.
The organization is still accepting applications. They say it’s $39 per day for up to eight and a half hours of childcare.
Staff says they’re able to take up to 40 kids at a time, but children will only be allowed to play in groups of eight.
“We are taking temperatures and doing a little bit of a deep breathing exercise at the curb as the parents drop off their children, and again that’s just to see if there’s any issue with that aspect of it, and then we’re also asking parents please do not bring your children if they have even a remote illness situation," said YMCA CEO John Alexander.
YMCA staff says so far only two kids are signed up. They say they’re still taking applications.
If you’re interested, you can contact the director of childcare at kristi@owensboroymca.org.
