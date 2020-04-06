Newburgh shop finds creative ways to make profit

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The town of Newburgh continues to support each other as they continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic while cleaning up after an EF-2 tornado that ripped through the town one week ago.
We talked with Nicole Taylor, the owner of Hooray Children’s Shoppe, tells us small businesses in Newburgh have come together and decided to share positive messages posted outside their stores.
Taylor tells us that she’s been in her shop working away. She says that business is going well right now, which is because she’s found creative ways like making a website and being social media friendly, so they can keep her shop afloat.
“So a lot of our customers asked us to curate items for them," Taylor said. "So they’ll text or call, or email, or message us, and say, ‘Hey, I need a basket for this age and this gender of child’ and we’ll whip up something for them, send them pictures, and they’ll come and grab it.”
Taylor tells us the most challenging part of all this has been the technology side of things. However, she says she’s grateful this community is rallying behind the small businesses and supporting them.
Taylor did say she applied for aid through the stimulus package, but regardless, she doesn’t plan to shut down her store.
