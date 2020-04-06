New local cases among Indiana’s updated COVID-19 numbers

By Jill Lyman | April 6, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 9:11 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has released Monday numbers for COVID-19.

The map shows a total of 4,944 confirmed positive cases in the state and 139 deaths.

That’s up from 4,411 cases and 127 deaths reported Sunday.

Locally, cases in Vanderburgh County are up to 40, and Warrick County is up to 19.

Health officials in Dubois County say there is a confirmed seventh case.

Here are the confirmed positive case numbers in our part of Indiana.

40 - Vanderburgh Co.

19 - Warrick Co.

7 - Dubois Co.

5 - Posey Co.

4 - Gibson Co.

1 - Spencer Co.

Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 p.m. Central.

