Much warmer, on alert for strong storms Wednesday evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -South winds will push temperatures upward for the first half of the week. Daily highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will approach 80 degrees. A cold front will likely drop through the Tri-State on Wednesday and may trigger a few severe thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Rain tapers off on Thursday as temperatures drop into the mid 60s. Cooler temps for Friday and the weekend with a chance of rain on Sunday and Monday. Highs over the Easter weekend will be in the lower 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s.