Much warmer, on alert for strong storms Wednesday evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -South winds will push temperatures upward for the first half of the week. Daily highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will approach 80 degrees. A cold front will likely drop through the Tri-State on Wednesday and may trigger a few severe thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Rain tapers off on Thursday as temperatures drop into the mid 60s. Cooler temps for Friday and the weekend with a chance of rain on Sunday and Monday. Highs over the Easter weekend will be in the lower 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.