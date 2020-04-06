Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Historical Society isn’t waiting for the corornavirus crisis to make it into the history books to prepare to tell the story. The historical society that’s been documenting the state’s past since 1830 is for the first time collecting documents at the exact time a historic event is unfolding. Items the museum is looking for include photographs, paintings, drawings, writings and whatever else might help tell the story of how the global pandemic played out in Indiana. SO far the museum has collected more than 260 items from people all over the state.