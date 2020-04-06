Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime football executive Bill Polian mastered the philosophy of talent evaluation so well that he drafted some of the NFL's best players. He constructed multiple Super Bowl teams over a 32-year career and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So with Americans hunkering down, doctors overwhelmed by the mounting cases of COVID-19 and a flurry of canceled pro days, Polian believes it's time to bring back an old approach for this year's NFL draft.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — William Byron has won the third NASCAR virtual race in a series put together after the coronavirus pandemic stopped sports. Byron had led the most laps in NASCAR’s first two virtual races but had nothing to show for his gaming skills. His win finally came Sunday at a virtual version of Bristol Motor Speedway. The most entertaining part of the iRacing event was the drivers' gaming streams, where they argued and complained about one another. Bubba Wallace “rage quit” the game early after an accident and Daniel Suarez and Kyle Larson were parked after virtually tangling on track.