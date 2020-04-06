EVSC employees working to make face shields, masks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville teachers are working together outside of the classroom by making face gear to protect people from COVID-19.
“I knew that there was a need and that I could help with my 3-D printer," said Michael Stauth with the EVSC.
Stauth is among the handful of EVSC staff who’s using the tools inside his home to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Here recently, we had a call for about 30 face shields for some cafeteria workers," Stauth said.
So far, Stauth says these face shields and face masks they’re making are being given to anyone in need.
“There’s requests constantly through the EVSC Foundation and we are doing our best to fill them," said Kerry Sensenbrenner, an EVSC teacher.
EVSC teachers like Sensenbrenner have taken their sewing machines to make face masks.
So far, EVSC staff as a whole have handed out roughly 1,000 homemade face protectors.
“So as long as we have people willing to sew, I will run all over town dropping off bags Of fabric precut to your doorstep," Sensenbrenner said.
If you want to volunteer or donate, you’re asked to go to the EVSC Foundation’s website.
We’re told they’re willing to match up to $2,000 of donations.
