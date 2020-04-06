Evansville QDOBAS receives anonymous donation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Locally owned businesses are struggling across the Tri-State as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
But even then, the community continues to come together.
One local business owner says they received an anonymous donation for all of their employees.
“It reassures you that you are not alone,” Owner of QDOBA Kim Ellserman said.
Ellserman and her staff at QDOBA on Evansville’s east side have been fortunate enough to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic with curbside, delivery, and carry out orders.
“It is amazing that we have a team that stepped into this with us,” Ellserman said.
But among all the chaos and uncertainty, a spark of hope.
“The boss came and said, 'Oh, by the way, we’ve had this anonymous donor and everybody gets a card and they all had our names on them,” QDOBA employee Joan English said.
Joan said she watched as her coworkers opened the envelopes but was busy with the lunch rush.
“I didn’t really open it up until after my shift and then I was like wow, that’s nice,” English said.
$100 inside a note of encouragement alongside a prayer for each employee.
“When you’re doing all you can do to figure things out and be about what’s important," Ellserman said. "It’s pretty amazing that someone had it in their hearts to come alongside our business.”
For Joan, she says she keeps her note in her car to remind her that she's not alone.
“Even though we’re in social distancing, it doesn’t hurt to still pass along a smile, a nod, a wave or whatever," English said. “And just kind of help each other out through this ordeal, which is all kind of new to us. And hopefully, it won’t be lasting much longer.”
Ellserman says she’s been very fortunate to be able to stay open and provide her employees with a safe place to continue to work.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.