Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at same Henderson nursing facility where patient tested positive

Henderson, Ky. (WFIE) - We now know an employee of Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the same facility where a resident tested positive that we told about over the weekend.
Officials with the facility say the employee hasn’t been in the building since March 18.
They say that person is doing fine, and is expected to be released to come back to work.
They say the worker is not a direct care giver. To the best of their knowledge, they don’t think the employee was in contact with the others who have positive confirmed cases.
