2 dead, 1 hurt after incident in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police and other emergency crews have been called to the 700 block of Hodge Street in Madisonville.
It happened just after 9 a.m. Monday.
Andy Rush with Madisonville Police confirms two people are dead and one person is on way to hospital.
He says one person has been detained for questioning.
Police would not say how those people were hurt.
We’re told the original call was to check welfare.
We will continue to update.
