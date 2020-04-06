Brighter & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday will pleasant and dry, as high temperatures climb into the lower 70’s under mostly sunny skies. Partly cloudy tonight with a few thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low temps will sink into the upper 50’s.
Most of area is under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday. This means a few severe storms are possible Tuesday, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
Mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday as high temps surge to near 80-degrees. A cold front will scare up showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night with temps dropping to 50-degrees.
In the wake of the cold front, breezy and cooler Thursday with high temperatures only in the upper 50’s.
