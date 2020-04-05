Warrick Co. community center seeking food donations to help local families

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Studio Bee Community Youth Center is joining together with local schools to help families affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The organization was created to reach out to the youth and families of Warrick County through Christian guidance and mentorship.
Studio Bee is currently asking for food donations and volunteers to help in its cause to provide meals for children and their families during this challenging time.
The Center is accepting non-perishable food donations and monetary donations.
People can drop off donations at the Studio Bee Community Youth Center on Flint Street in Boonville.
