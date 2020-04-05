Warmer weather on the way, storms possible Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple frontal systems will move through this week, bringing us scattered rain chances and some temperature changes.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and calm. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 40s by Monday morning.
A warm front moving through during the day on Monday will push southerly air up into the Tri-State, helping our temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Monday will most likely be dry, but as that warm, southerly air keeps flowing into our region and a cold front starts to move in from the west, that combination could cause scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday.
The timing for that rain appears to be Tuesday morning through about midday with a break during the afternoon followed by more rain Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
Most of the Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk for storms Tuesday, which is a 1 out of 5 on the risk scale, and the northeast corner of our region is under a Slight Risk (2/5). This means a few strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
Most of the daytime hours Wednesday will probably be dry, but a second cold front will move through Wednesday night into early Thursday, bringing us another chance for rain during the overnight hours.
Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to near 80° both Tuesday and Wednesday. However, once that cold front moves through Thursday morning, cooler air from the northwest will take over, and our temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 50s for the end of the week.
