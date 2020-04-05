1 new confirmed case of COVID-19, 1 new death in our KY area

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reports one new positive confirmed case of COVID-19 and one death Sunday.
Officials say the new confirmed case is in Union County.
The reported death is in McLean County. Officials say the individual had been hospitalized at Baptist Health Madisonville.
The GRDHD says this is the second reported death in their seven counties. The first was reported in Daviess County.
Here are the numbers of confirmed cases in our Kentucky viewing area.
- Daviess Co. 58, 1 death
- Hancock Co. 2
- Henderson Co. 15
- McLean Co. 4, 1 death
- Ohio Co. 5
- Union Co. 4
- Webster Co. 3
Officials say the age range for these individuals are between 20-years-old and 85-years-old.
Hopkins Co. has 52 confirmed cases, and Muhlenberg Co. has 15 confirmed cases as of Saturday.
