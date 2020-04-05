Man arrested on 2 charges, including violating stay-at-home order

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after violating Indiana’s stay-at-home order and making prohibited 911 calls.
Officials say the incident happened Sunday morning in the 1900 block of Hirschland.
Evansville Dispatch says they received multiple 911 calls from 28-year-old Jordan Cochran saying he wanted a ride to a different location.
According to court documents, police and dispatch told Cochran they could not give him a ride due to COVID-19. They say they called a taxi multiple times for Cochran, but the driver could not find him because he kept moving locations.
Police say they arrived on the scene after Cochran called a ninth time and insisted on speaking to an officer in person.
Officials say Cochran asked police to give him a ride because he was cold. Officers told Cochran they couldn’t give him a ride due to the pandemic and informed him of a nearby gas station and hotel he could go to.
According to court documents, police informed Cochran to only call the police if there was an emergency. They also told him that he’s violating a stay-at-home order.
The court document states that after police left the scene, Cochran called again stating he felt dizzy and needed to go to the hospital.
Police and AMR responded to Cochran’s call. After AMR checked him, they say he did not need to be hospitalized.
According to court documents, police arrested Cochran. He is booked in the VCCC.
