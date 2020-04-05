Madisonville shoppers adjusting to new executive order

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - City Mayor Kevin Cotton’s executive order to limit the amount of people allowed in stores officially went into effect on Saturday, and people in the community are doing their best to adjust with the big change.
People shopping at Madisonville Market Place are now doing it solo after the mayor signed the executive order on Friday. Madisonville Market Place Store Manager Nathan Everly says limiting the amount of people that come into their store is something that his employees have been trying to do.
“For our safety, for our employees’ safety, for everyone’s safety that’s coming in - we’re hoping that people listen," Everly said.
Local resident Tommy Adamson says he thinks the executive order is a good idea but admits that it has not changed his routine since he already shops for his grandchildren.
“I do most of the grocery shopping all the time - whether we got a virus going around or not," Adamson said.
However, this is not the case for Ava Spurlin, who’s now shopping for three different households to make sure her two older sisters are still well fed.
The Madisonville Market Place is also reminding customers about social distancing by using signs and making intercom announcements every twenty minutes throughout the day.
“After (store employees) get done wiping the pen pad and whatever the customer has touched before them, it does slow up the process a little bit,” Everly said.
However, the wait isn’t keeping people from shopping at the grocery store.
“Sometimes it’s full, sometimes it’s not,” Adamson said. “I guess it depends on what day of the month it is. Yesterday was check day, I’m assuming it was pretty crowded.”
As the lines grow longer, one thing is for sure - everyone can’t wait for things to get back to normal.
Right now, Mayor Cotton says he’s leaving it up to the stores to enforce the executive order.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield says he’s also talked with several stores out in the county - asking them to start making similar changes.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.