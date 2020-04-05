Local dairy farm dumps milk due to low demand after school, restaurant closures

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - The coronavirus pandemic is also impacting a local dairy farm.
Obert Farms, Inc. in Fort Branch posted on Facebook saying that due to school and restaurant closures, they had no choice but to dump loads of milk.
The post says that several grocery stores are also limiting the amount of milk a customer can purchase, which they say also cuts down the demand for milk.
The post goes on to say that there are laws in place that make in illegal for them to sell or donate raw milk, and they say they don’t process any products at their facility.
