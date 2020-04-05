Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME
3 residents of southern IN nursing home die from COVID-19
MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana nursing home says three of its residents have died from COVID-19 and 19 others have tested positive for the disease. Mitchell Manor Executive Director Kathi Hignite-Owens says two other residents have tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus pandemic after being transferred to a hospital, and tests on four others are pending. The Times-Mail reports an Indiana State Department of Health Strike Team went to the nursing home Wednesday to test residents as a precaution and assist in early detection.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
14 more deaths raise Indiana coronavirus toll to 116
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say 14 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, raising Indiana’s death toll from the disease caused by the coronavirus pandemic to 116. The Indiana State Department of Health announced 523 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to more than 3,900 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the disease. Marion County, where Indianapolis is located, had the most new cases at 155. Lake County had 70 and Hamilton County north of Indianapolis had 41. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the department’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence.
INDIANA SCHOOLS-PRINCIPAL HUNT
Education experts: Indiana schools to toil filling top role
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Education experts say that Indiana schools are likely to have a hard time attracting principals as top officials’ responsibilities are increasing. The Journal Gazette reports that a principal’s role now includes staying up to date with legislation, handling teacher evaluations and supervising school programs. Fort Wayne needs to fill principal positions in some middle and high schools. But Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Wendy Robinson told the school board that time commitments could discourage teachers from applying.
BANK ROBBERY DISGUISES-SENTENCE
Man sentenced for bank robberies involving lame disguises
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An Illinois man who pleaded guilty in a string of Indiana bank robberies pulled off while he wore wigs and fake beards as disguises has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. The Tippecanoe County judge who sentenced Joseph Kruger on Wednesday specified that the 41-year-old Tilton, Illinois, man must serve 30 years of his sentence before he’s eligible for release. Kruger told the court Wednesday that he robbed the banks to get money to support his gambling addition. The Journal and Courier reports that Kruger could face additional prison time because federal bank robbery charges are still pending against him in Illinois.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LILLY ENDOWMENT GRANTS
Lilly Endowment awards $33.5M to United Ways amid pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Lilly Endowment has awarded $33.5 million to United Way chapters across Indiana to help them aid families and individuals during the coronavirus pandemic. The Indianapolis-based charitable foundation says Indiana United Ways, which oversees a statewide network of United Ways, has been awarded $30 million, and the United Way of Central Indiana has received $3.5 million. Indiana United Ways will distribute the funding on a per-capita basis to address needs in the 86 counties not served by the United Way of Central Indiana. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that United Way of Central Indiana covers Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion and Morgan counties.
CONTESTED MURDER CONFESSION
Indiana man convicted of 2002 murder is granted new trial
WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A mentally disabled man alleging he was coerced into confessing to a 2002 murder of a Indiana woman was released from prison after a judge granted his request for a new trial. The South Bend Tribune reports that Andy Royer was released Thursday. Kosciusko Superior Court Judge Joe Sutton ordered Tuesday that Royer be freed on recognizance, meaning he does not have to post bail. Royer and Lana Canen was convicted in 2005 in the strangulation death of 94-year-old Helen Sailor, who was found in her Elkhart home. Royer was sentenced to 55 years in prison. A hearing is scheduled for June.
HUMAN REMAINS-KOSCIUSKO COUNTY
Unidentified human remains found near northern Indiana swamp
PIERCETON, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police say human remains discovered near a swamp will be sent to a forensic center in Fort Wayne for analysis. The unidentified human remains were found Thursday by witnesses who alerted police after stumbling across them while walking along the edge of a field near a swamp several hundred yards from State Road 13 in Kosciusko County. The county’s sheriff’s department says authorities examined the remains and used state-of-the-art technology to search the surrounding area for potential evidence. County Coroner Anthony Ciriello says the remains would be transported to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne for further examination.
IHSAA-SPRING SPORTS
School closings also end Indiana's spring sports
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Spring sports in Indiana schools have been canceled after officials said schools would remain closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Indiana High School Athletic Association says it supports the decision to close schools and urges residents to follow safety guidelines set by state and local leaders. Deaths linked to the virus have climbed to 78, and confirmed cases have moved past 3,000. The IHSAA postponed the boys basketball tournament on March 13. But six days later, the tournament was canceled.