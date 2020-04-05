EVSC educators making face shields

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Evansville educators are pitching in to help make personal protective equipment.
A group of teachers are using a 3D printer to create masks for local community organizations.
According to a press release, the project started before spring break. It says they’ve made more than 275 masks.
One of the educators is requesting donations to keep up with community requests.
You can make donations to the EVSC Foundation to fulfill requests from the community.
The EVSC Foundation is matching donations up to $2,000.
