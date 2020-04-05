11 additional COVID-19 deaths in IN; 5 new local cases reported

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has released new numbers of coronavirus across the state.
The Indiana coronavirus website shows 4,411 positive confirmed cases and 127 COVID-19 deaths.
Those numbers are up from 3,953 total confirmed cases and 116 deaths.
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Dubois County have additional cases.
Here are the total number of confirmed positive cases in Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. 37
- Warrick Co. 13
- Dubois Co. 6
- Gibson Co. 4
- Posey Co. 5
- Spencer Co. 1
