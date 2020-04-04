WATCH LIVE: IL Gov. Pritzker giving daily update

ILLINOIS. (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to give his daily coronavirus update at 2:30 Cental.
As of Saturday at 2 p.m., the state is reporting 8,904 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 210 deaths.
Governor Pritzker and his team announced during his Friday update that 500 beds are now set up as an alternate care facility at McCormick Place, which is the convention center in Chicago.
They say they have the capacity to grow by 2,500 more.
On Friday, the state saw its biggest spike yet in coronavirus cases. Health officials announced there were 1,209 new cases and 53 additional deaths.
