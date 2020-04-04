Hopkins Co. officials announce 52 confimed cases of COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials in Hopkins County say there are now 52 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases there.
That’s up ten from Friday.
The judge also signed an executive order to help reduce the number of people in stores.
It says one person per family should go inside.
Here’s the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in our area of Kentucky.
55 - Daviess Co.
52 - Hopkins Co.
14 - Muhlenberg Co.
11 - Henderson Co.
3 - Webster Co.
2 - Hancock Co.
2 - Ohio Co.
2 - McLean Co.
3 - Union Co.
