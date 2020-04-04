Wabash Co. Health Department confirms 1st positive COVID-19 case

WABASH CO, Ill. (WFIE) - The Wabash Co. Health Department has confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case.
According to a post on Wabash General Hospital’s Facebook page, that patient was tested in an outpatient setting and followed all protocols of self-quarantine.
They say all of the patient’s immediate family have since been tested for the virus.
The post goes on to say that the patient and the patient’s family are home and doing well.
This is our first confirmed positive case in our Illinois counties.
