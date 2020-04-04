Tri-State Food Bank hosts volunteer blitz so seniors can stay home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State Food Bank is a critical resource for thousands in our area who are hungry and there’s been no greater need than now.
The food bank held its bi-weekly volunteer blitz on Saturday, and they are filling a need that’s much bigger than ever before.
“We have a volunteer blitz," said Glenn Roberts, executive director at Tri-State Food Bank. "We do these every other Saturday and these are volunteers who are packing meal boxes for senior citizens, low-income seniors who are mostly shut-ins, but all of our activities are increasing right now as the need is going up.”
Most of the food bank’s volunteers are senior citizens, but because they’re some of the highest at-risk for catching COVID-19, they’re staying at home.
“Understandably, they’re staying away from volunteer activities like this," Roberts said. "We get it. We’ve got a call out to volunteers, people who are at less risk of COVID-19. People who are willing to be on the front lines and fight this war.”
About 35 volunteers, mostly under the age of 50, gathered to pack over 600 boxes filled with about 30 pounds of rice, cereal, pasta, juice and canned fruits and vegetables.
“This is an unprecedented time in history and each of us will never not think about this again, but the peeps who need food and need help, need it now more than ever," said Allie Sclafani, a food bank volunteer. "We’re all in this together, and someday it might be us who need help.”
Those volunteers wore masks and gloves while they packed those boxes.
“Seniors especially need us to be as safe as possible," said Sclafani. "Each of us came out here knowing the guidelines that the Tri-State food bank wanted us to do if we had any exposure or any sort of symptoms. All of us made the commitment to make sure that we were safe.”
“We have masks available and of course gloves," Roberts said. "These people are willing to be here and willing to do what it takes to feed the hungry. They are heroes.”
Tri-State Food Bank says you can actually come volunteer any day of the week, and if you don’t want to leave the house, they also accept monetary donations online.
