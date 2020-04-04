Prom plans put on hold due to statewide school closures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many seniors will be forced to miss out on their final high school prom after state officials announced that K-12 schools will officially move to e-learning for the rest of the year.
14 News spoke with senior Paige Royalty on Friday as she reflected on her junior prom - the dress she wore and the memories she made with her friends. However, she also went into detail on how she was expecting her senior prom to be even better.
“I was hoping it would be that last hoorah of high school,” Royalty said. “I know graduation and everything, but prom is just that kind of bonding with your peers and classmates - just having a good time together.”
The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has not completely given up on hosting prom this year. Officials say they just have to be creative.
In the meantime, Royalty hopes she will still be able to wear her new dress once it is finished being altered so she can spend one night filled with memories with her friends.
