No in-person church services held Sunday, says Dawson Springs Mayor

"During the Governor’s press briefing, the Governor also stated that the church had encouraged sick members to continue attending church services. This is simply not true. Star of Bethlehem has never encouraged or requested sick church members attend services. It has been rumored that the scheduled speaker, visiting from Texas, introduced COVID-19 to the church during the service and lead to the infection of community at large. This is not true. Neither the speaker nor his family reported suffering any symptoms before or during their visit, nor have they been sick since the service was conducted.