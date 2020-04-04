New residency program to launch in Southwest Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two dozen new physicians will soon call Southwest Indiana home. These doctors have been selected for the new residency program launched by the IU School of Medicine-Evansville.
Those who have been selected for this new program will be here by summer. They’re coming from all over the country and are expected to work in our region for at least the next three years.
“We’re hoping a majority of our 24 will stay here and provide services to our population," said Dr. Tapan Mehta, the associate program director.
The program is expected to start in July at two regional sites. Those include Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes and Ascension St. Vincent Evansville locations.
For Dr. Adam Lundy, who works now at an ER near Pittsburg, this is a chance to get closer to home.
“I do think we’ll be able to provide a higher level of care than what the area has seen for a very long time," Dr. Lundy said.
Indiana ranks 39th in the nation in physicians per capita with many parts of Southwest Indiana designated as professional shortage areas.
“It really kind of struck me that there was such a demand for medicine and just how many patients just do not have primary care doctors," Dr. Lundy said.
This program will focus on internal medicine as the coronavirus pandemic continues to shape learning across the country.
“We’re bringing on new things that we don’t usually train for, such as virtual care visits," Dr. Mehta said. "So, our new residents are going to know - I can see a patient through FaceTime or anything platform.”
“We’re all human and it’s something where learning is something that we all have to do, whether it’s social distancing, learning to stay home, whether it’s just doing simple things or managing someone with COVID-19 on a ventilator in the ICU," Dr. Lundy said.
It’s estimated that 70 percent of physicians settle where they train.
In July of 2019, two additional IU Medicine sponsored programs launched with four psychiatry residents and five in family medicine.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.