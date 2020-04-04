Mild temperatures and a few spotty showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Isolated showers have been rolling through the Tri-State all day, and spotty rain will remain possible through the night and into Sunday morning. However, because those showers will be isolated, many of you will stay dry.
Temperatures will fall through the 50s this evening under mostly cloudy skies, bottoming out in the mid 40s by Sunday morning.
Although there is a slight chance of isolated showers early, Sunday looks mainly dry and mostly cloudy. We will still see a few peeks of sunshine, mainly later in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and calm with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
A warm front moves in from the southwest Monday. That will usher in warmer air, helping our temperatures climb into the lower 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will also be possible on the backside of that warm front. Initially, it looked like that rain might arrive Monday evening, but now it looks like Monday will most likely be dry as the rain is not expected to arrive until early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the week with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°. However, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are also possible both days.
Our best chance for rain this week will be Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon with drier weather expected Tuesday evening.
Wednesday, any rain we see will most likely be during the early morning hours or later in the evening with a break from the rain through the middle part of the day.
The cold front associated with that system will move through Wednesday, pushing that rain off to the east and bringing in some cooler, drier air from the northwest. That means our temperatures will dip back into the 50s Thursday and Friday.
