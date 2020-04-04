Evansville’s COVID-19 Response Fund now accepting applications

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Evansville’s COVID-19 Response Fund is now accepting applications from regional nonprofit organizations.
Funds will be distributed to nonprofit organizations that are currently in good standing with the IRS and whose service area includes Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, Posey and Vanderburgh counties.
So far, the fund has reached more than $2 million and you can still donate.
Organizers hope they will receive more than $6 million to help local nonprofits.
“If we are going to have an appropriate response, it is going to take a community pulling together, collaborating together, cooperating together, resourcing solutions together," said Pat Creech, CEO at Welborn Baptist Foundation. "So I and many others are very excited about what we’ve already seen in terms of that cooperation and our community is simply going to be better for it.”
