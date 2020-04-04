Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra announces new music director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a two year search, the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra Board of Directors has announced their pick for music director.
They say Maestro Roger Kalia will be EPO’s Music Director, effective June 1, 2020.
A native of New York State, Kalia holds degrees from Indiana University, the University of Houston and SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music.
He currently serves as Music Director of New Hampshire’s 97-year-old orchestra, Symphony NH (Symphony New Hampshire), of California’s Orchestra Santa Monica and Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra, as well as Music Director and co-founder of the celebrated Lake George Music Festival in upstate New York, which celebrates its tenth anniversary in August 2020.
Having worked with California’s Pacific Symphony since the 2015-16 season, Kalia concludes his service with the 40-year-old orchestra in August 2020.
He served a three-year tenure as the orchestra’s Assistant Conductor before being promoted in 2019 to Associate Conductor.
“I look forward to beginning my tenure with Evansville as it begins its 87th season in a long and storied history of innovation and tradition. It is a thrill for me to be part of this orchestra's musical legacy, and I look forward to sharing music with the communities throughout the tri-state area. My wife Christine and I are excited to become part of Evansville’s vibrant arts community.” Kalia shared with the board.
Search Committee Chair Thomas Josenhans, who guided the Evansville Philharmonic through the search process stated, "After carefully reviewing applications from over 200 candidates during this process, the search committee has been delighted by the quality of all five of our finalists, and we are particularly thrilled that Roger Kalia will take the reins as the next Music Director of the EPO. We are confident that the energy and expertise that Mr. Kalia brought to the orchestra and our community during his visit will translate into an exciting new vision for the EPO and its future in Evansville. We are especially grateful to all of those who supported the search process by attending search events and concerts, completing surveys, and sharing their thoughts about our candidates and the EPO."
EPO Board President Mark Powers, who sat on the Search Committee, added, “The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra was very fortunate to command over 200 highly qualified candidates from which to select our new Conductor and Music Director. Furthermore, as one of the five finalists who performed during the 2019-2020 season, Mr. Kalia presented not only a stunning level of artistic excellence but also a deeply sensitive degree of emotional competence in the interpretation of each composer’s work. Our audience responded overwhelmingly to his performance.”
Executive Director Kimberly Bredemeier echoed that assessment, saying, “We are excited to welcome Roger Kalia as the next Music Director and Conductor of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra! Roger brings diverse and engaging program ideas. It is clear his enthusiasm and vision will continue to expand the abilities of our talented musicians and serve our Tri-State community.”
Due to COVID-19 and Governor Holcomb’s directive, Maestro Kalia was formally introduced by a virtual press conference Saturday afternoon.
The EPO Board says Kalia has already begun work on the 2020-2021 season, selecting the opener for the EPO 2020-2021 season’s first Classics.
His first official performance as Music Director for the Orchestra will be the Opening Concert, September 13, 2020, at the Victory Theatre.
The 2020-2021 season subscriptions will be available to renew and purchase soon.
