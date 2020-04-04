Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra announces new music director

Search Committee Chair Thomas Josenhans, who guided the Evansville Philharmonic through the search process stated, "After carefully reviewing applications from over 200 candidates during this process, the search committee has been delighted by the quality of all five of our finalists, and we are particularly thrilled that Roger Kalia will take the reins as the next Music Director of the EPO. We are confident that the energy and expertise that Mr. Kalia brought to the orchestra and our community during his visit will translate into an exciting new vision for the EPO and its future in Evansville. We are especially grateful to all of those who supported the search process by attending search events and concerts, completing surveys, and sharing their thoughts about our candidates and the EPO."