Driver killed, another hurt in Hopkins Co. crash

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says there was a deadly crash Saturday just before 5:30 a.m.
They say it happened near 9505 Nebo Road.
Deputies say Ricky D. Tandy, of Earlington, was driving his car northbound when he lost control because of speed.
They say his car crossed the center line and hit another car driven by Chyenne D. Knight of Clay.
Knight was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.
Deputies say Tandy died at the scene.
