Deputies: K-9 captures driver of stolen mini-van

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man is facing charges after he was caught in a stolen mini-van.
Deputies say they were called to the 14000 block of Browning Road in northern Vanderburgh County around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
The call said there was a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies say they found a blue 2012 Ford Town and County mini-van parked off of the roadway, and discovered it was reported stolen in Georgia.
As deputies walked up to check to see if anyone was inside, they say the driver suddenly started the ignition and nearly hit a deputy trying to get away.
Deputies say they boxed the van in, but the driver refused to get out.
After attempting to negotiate, they say a K9 was deployed through a broken window.
Deputies say the suspect, Carl Culbertson Jr., was taken to the hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
He faces the following charges:
Auto Theft- Receiving
Resisting Law Enforcement
Criminal Recklessness While Armed with a Deadly Weapon
Trespassing
A mug shot was not available at the time of this report.
