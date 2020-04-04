14 additional COVID-19 deaths in IN; 4 more local cases reported

By Jill Lyman | April 4, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT - Updated April 4 at 9:33 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has released Saturday numbers for COVID-19.

The map now shows 3,953 total cases in the state and 116 deaths.

Those numbers are up from 3,437 cases and 102 deaths reported Friday.

Locally, Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties both have two additional cases,

Here are the total numbers of confirmed positive cases in our area of Indiana.

35 - Vanderburgh Co.

12 - Warrick Co.

4 - Gibson Co.

5 - Posey Co.

4 - Dubois Co.

1 - Spencer Co.

